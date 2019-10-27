דני פלגון בסינגל קליפ בכורה: "בואו"

מילים:

אני יודע שכל מה שקורה מלמעלה

אני יודע שהוא נותן הכל מתנה

אני יודע שגם אם לא הכל זורם לי

אני יודע שכל הזמן השם איתי

אז בואו בואו נמשיך בכל הכח

בואו יש יום חדש בפתח

אז בואו בואו יש אבא שמשגיח

בואו ותמיד צריך לשמוח

And every day, to Him I pray

To help me look and see the beauty he created.

And I know, yes I know

He’s always there with me each second of each and every day.

Every day, he guides the way

And He fills my life with meaning, he fills my soul with light,

And I know, yes I know