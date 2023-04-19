\nChina's Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, told his Israeli and Palestinian Arab counterparts that his country is ready to help facilitate peace talks between the two sides, \nThe Associated Press\n reports.\n\n\n\nQin made separate phone calls to the two officials on Monday, according to the report in which he expressed China's concern over intensifying tensions between Israel and Palestinian Arabs and its support for a resumption of peace talks.\n\n\n\nQin stressed in his talks with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen that Saudi Arabia and Iran have set a good example of overcoming differences through dialogue, a statement about that phone call said.\n\n\n\nHe told Cohen that Beijing encourages Israel and the Palestinians to show political courage and take steps to resume peace talks. “China is willing to provide convenience for this,” he was quoted as saying.\n\n\n\nCohen expressed his country's commitment to reducing tensions, but said the problem appeared to be difficult to resolve in the short term, the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.\n\n\n\nIsrael's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Qin and Cohen discussed “the importance of maintaining quiet at the Temple Mount, particularly in the final days of Ramadan.”\n\n\n\nIt said that Cohen conveyed “the threat that we see in Iran’s nuclear program” and called on China to help prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.\n\n\n\nQin also told Riyad al-Maliki, the Palestinian Authority (PA) official in charge of foreign affairs, that China is willing to play an active role in the resumption of talks, a second statement said.\n\n\n\nOn Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin confirmed Qin's outreach to the two officials.\n\n\n\n“It is never too late to do the right thing,” he said, as quoted by \nAP\n.\n\n\n\nChina has more than once offered to mediate talks between Israel and the PA, but \nhas also expressed support\n for a two-state solution, with an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state, bounded by the pre-1967 borders and with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.\n\n\n\nIn 2013, China presented \na four-point proposal\n for a solution to the Israel-PA conflict. The Chinese proposal focused on an independent Palestinian state, negotiations as the only way to peace, the principle of "land for peace", and on guarantees the international community should provide for the progress of the peace process.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nIran in secret talks with China and Russia\n \n\n\nWorld's largest drone company likely selling technology to Iran\n \n\n\nChina’s initiative may be the chance to end the Ukraine war\n \n\n\nDOJ accuses TikTok of spying on US tech reporters\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nIsraeli-PA peace talks have been stalled since 2014, when the \nPA unilaterally applied\n to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.\n\n\n\nIn September of 2020, \nthe PA said\n it began preliminary diplomatic steps to hold an international conference in an attempt to bypass talks with Israel, though nothing has yet materialized as a result of this effort.\n\n\n\n\n\n