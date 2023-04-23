\nTo mark of the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel and the establishment of the IDF, today (Thursday), over 8,000 IDF soldiers in active and reserve duty, participated in this unique project, "Marching in the Paths of the IDF."\n\nThe project, led by the Education and Youth Corps in the Manpower Directorate (J1), included marching in nine sections of the IDF Trail across the country, which was inaugurated in March of this year.\n\nThe day opened with over 200 personnel from all the IDF’s units participating in a discussion led by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi. The discussion was broadcasted to all the additional participants from the various units before the march started.\n\nThe march was attended by thousands of representatives from all directorates, branches and units in the IDF. Including combat soldiers, combat supporters, reservists, officers and soldiers, who marched together as they do in routine and emergency. The Chief of the General Staff, members of the General Staff and additional commanders also joined the march.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nIDF survey: Declining motivation to serve in combat units\n \n\n\n'If only for one sacred day'\n \n\n\nIDF to demolish home of Tel Aviv terrorist\n \n\n\n24,213 IDF soldiers have fallen since 1860\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe project emphasizes the place and importance of the IDF as the people's army, in which people of all races and from all parts of Israeli society serve side by side. Serving together for one goal - maintaining the security of the civilians of the State of Israel.\n\nChief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, said: "We are marching together today - soldiers in active duty and reservists, from all parts and positions of the IDF; regarding the diversity of the state and the large range of opinions and beliefs - to emphasize that together, our strength is greater. For the past 75 years, it has been proven with no doubt that the People’s Army Model can not be changed. This is the secret to the strength of the IDF, and this is the secret to the strength of our nation. We will continue to serve and continue to protect our nation so that we can live here in safety and even though hostility is present, we are still strong in the face of our enemy.”\n\n