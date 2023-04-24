המשטרה נערכת לחסימת כבישים מחר (שלישי) בשעות הערב לקראת הפגנת מחאה של מתנגדי הממשלה בתל אביב.

החל מהשעה 18:00 יחסמו רחובות מרכזיים באזור קריית הממשלה בעיר.