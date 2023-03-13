\n\n\nWe only know what we read in the papers and according to \nThe New York Times\n it appears that you, Mr. President, will soon be coming up with a plan to solve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs and, which, as I read it, could only have been written by PA “chairman” Mahmoud Abbas.\n\nThe deal gives him everything and gives Israel nothing except Hamas/ISIS smack in the middle of the country. \n\nPlease take it from someone who’s been a supporter of yours from day one – this plan is all wrong. It’s as wrong as the Brooklyn Dodgers moving to LA.\n\nTrump voters like me …like those of us who know that a strong Israel is vital to the security of the United States…can only assume that this plan, from what’s been leaked so far…will come under review… to be scrapped once common sense prevails. \n\nFrom what I’m reading in the \nTimes\n and now from another source covered here through\n Arutz Sheva,\n this big new deal gives the Palestinian Arabs millions of dollars and a separate country inside the heart of Israel – and what does Israel get? Israel gets pushed around. \n\nYour emissaries to the region spied the Land and came back with a false report. They termed Israel’s enemies as giants and featured the Hebrews as grasshoppers.\n\nWhen did Israel become a beggar panhandling for scraps of its own sovereign territory?\n\nSo it is not just the facts of this new and improved White House plan that are disturbing…it’s the attitude. It’s an attitude that says to the Israelis, “We know what’s best, so behave yourselves and do as you are told.” It’s an attitude that says, “Our only interest is in the well-being of the Palestinian Arabs.”\n\nIf I wanted that, Mr. Trump, I could have voted for Obama. This is Obama/Kerry all over again. \n\nIf this is true, Israel is being talked to as if it were a people starting from scratch, a people without a history, a people that have no Bible, a people that fought no wars.\n\nYou know better than that, Mr. President. You know the story. \n\nBut please know this too -- A two-state solution, which is at the center of this proposal, is what Palestinian Arabs whisper among themselves as the Final Solution. \n\nSeems to me that someone got to Tillerson (not a friend from the start) or Jason Greenblatt or maybe Jared Kushner. Or all three, and more. \n\nAs for me, I was suspicious from the outset in view of Kushner making all those trips to solve the problem.\n\nWhat problem?\n\n\n\n\nBesides, who asked for a peace plan? Why fix something that isn’t broken? This proposal only weakens Israel. \n\n\nIsrael is the safest and most stable country in the region. The others – they are all at war, Arab against Arab. \n\nIf they can’t get along brother to brother, imagine them astride the Jewish State. \n\nBesides, who asked for a peace plan? Why fix something that isn’t broken? This proposal only weakens Israel. \n\nIt threatens Israel’s very existence at a time when Iran and its proxies loom over the entire region and when moderate Arabs, like the Saudis, look to Israel for protection. They expect a strong Israel to come to the rescue against Hamas, Hezbollah and terrorists like Mahmoud Abbas.\n\nLet’s not kid ourselves who he is, this peace partner. Abbas is the man who pays his people to murder Israelis. \n\nYou asked him to stop. He says no. The killing of Jews must go on. \n\nAbbas is precisely the kind of guy you would prohibit from entering the United States through your travel ban. That goes for him and his entire Fatah gang.\n\nA “Palestinian” state does nothing for the security of the United States. A strong Israel means everything for the United States.\n\nPlease keep that in mind when you go over this carefully and tear this new deal to shreds and come up with something in our favor… for Israel and for America.\n\n\n\n\nNew York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the international book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal” and the ground-breaking inside-journalism thriller “The Bathsheba Deadline.” His latest is “News Anchor Sweetheart.” He is the recipient of the Ben Hecht Award for Literary Excellence. Website: www.jackengelhard.com\n\n\n\n \n