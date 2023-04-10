\n\n\n\n\n\nEven after the Israeli elections, the Palestinian Arabs do not hide their desire for an exchange of government in Israel and the downfall of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.\n\n\n\nJay Shapiro explains the line of thought that leads the Palestinians and argues that Netanyahu is the best leader for them - and any other leadership can only further further the possibility of reaching a true peace agreement.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nLeaving Egypt behind forever\n \n\n\n\n\nUnderstanding the journey of a human soul\n \n\n\n\n\nFrom medieval mentality to modern politics \n \n\n\n\n\nWhy are offerings so dear to Hashem?\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n