נשיא המדינה, יצחק (בוז'י) הרצוג, העביר בחשבון ה-X (לשעבר טוויטר) שלו מסר ברור למדינות העולם בעקבות מתקפת הפתע על ישראל.

"היום ראינו את פרצופו האמיתי של חמאס. צבא טרור שמטרתו היחידה היא רצח בדם קר של חפים מפשע. בתמיכתם של מפקדיהם באיראן, הם ביצעו מתקפה מתועבת נגד המדינה היהודית ביום חג יהודי קדוש. אזרחים חפים מפשע נטבחו ונפצעו, ורבים מהם עדיין תחת התקפה. מדינת ישראל תנקוט בכל האמצעים הנדרשים על מנת לסלק את הסכנה הזו לאזרחינו. אני קורא למשפחת העמים - המלחמה הזו שמתנהלת נגדנו מסמנת קו בחול. עכשיו הזמן לגינוי ברור וחד משמעי של חמאס, ותומכיו באיראן. זה הזמן לעמוד איתן עם ישראל ולתמוך במאבקה הצודק והמוסרי מול אויב מתועב".

הודעת הנשיא באנגלית:

Today we saw the true face of Hamas. A terrorist army whose only goal is the cold-blooded murder of innocent men, women, and children. Supported and directed by their proxy commanders in Iran, they carried out an unprovoked, heinous attack against the Jewish state on a Jewish holy day. Innocent civilians were massacred and wounded, and many are still under attack.

The State of Israel will take all measures necessary to eliminate this clear and immediate danger to our citizens. Israel will overcome in the face of all challenges.

I call upon the family of nations - this war waged against us marks a line in the sand. Now is the time to hear clear, unequivocal condemnation of Hamas, its allies, and its backers in Iran. Now is the time to stand firm with Israel in support of its just and moral battle in the face of an abhorrent enemy.