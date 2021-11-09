שלושים שנה עברו מאז יצא הלהיט העל זמני של להקת מטאליקה 'Nothing Else Matters', ולכבוד המאורע יוצא היום ביצוע מזרחי ומיוחד של שפיטה ואבי ביטר שנפגשו על קו ישראל-טורקיה כדי להקליט את הביצוע שלהם.
השיר, שהפך לאחת הקלאסיקות הגדולות ביותר ברוק העולמי, מקבל פה טוויסט מעניין והוקלט באולפן של שפיטה בתל-אביב, בד בבד עם הקלטות להקת 12 נגנים אוריינטלים מאיסטנבול טורקיה.
הרעיון היה של שפיטה שחיזרה אחרי אבי שלא עמד בקסמה ומיד הסכים לשיתוף הפעולה המתבקש, כשהיא לימדה אותו אנגלית והוא לימד אותה לסלסל.
