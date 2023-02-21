תא"ל גיא מרקיזנו
תא"ל גיא מרקיזנוצילום: דובר צה"ל

הרמטכ"ל החליט למנות את תת-אלוף גיא מרקיזנו למזכיר הצבאי לשר הביטחון. המינוי אושר על ידי שר הביטחון יואב גלנט.