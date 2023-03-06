\n\r\n\tIAF pilot Major Amichai Itkis will be buried Friday in Kfar Saba. Itkis was \nkilled Wednesday in a training crash\n along with his navigator, Major Emanuel Levi.\n\r\n\n\r\n\tThe funeral will begin at noon in the Kfar Saba military cemetery.\n\r\n\n\r\n\tItkis, 28, who lived in Sde Warburg, is survived by his parents and a sister. A brother, Barak, died in 1998 during his military service in the navy. Barak had dreamed of becoming a pilot but was unable to do so due to imperfect eyesight. Family friends said Thursday that becoming an IAF pilot was Amichai's dream as well.\n\r\n\n\r\n\tAmichai was engaged to marry in March. He had recently begun studying at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya.\n\r\n\n\r\n\tEmmanuel Levi, of Maaleh Adumim, will be buried Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The funeral will take place in the Har Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.\n\r\n\n\r\n\tHe is survived by his parents, two younger brothers who are serving in the army, and a sister. Friends and family described him as a talented, caring, well-liked man who was “addicted to the army” and had planned to work as a career soldier.\n\r\n