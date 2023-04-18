\n\n\n\n\n\nIDF troops overnight Tuesday entered the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar, near Ramallah, and demolished the home of Omar Al-Abed, the terrorist \nwho carried out the attack\n in Halamish on July 21.\n\n\n\nYossi, Chaya and Elad Salomon were murdered in the attack.\n\n\n\nEarlier this week, five members of Al-Abed’s family \nwere arrested\n on suspicion of failing to report a crime.\n\n\n\nThe \n\nmother of the terrorist was previously arrested\n\n and charged with incitement for praising her son's murderous act.\n\n\n\nAl-Abed broke into the Salomon family home during a Friday night dinner as the family was celebrating the birth of a grandson.\n\n\n\nMichal, Elad's wife, \n\nfled with their five children to the second floor, \n\nwhere they hid from the terrorist. A soldier who lives next door noticed the commotion and acted quickly to neutralize the terrorist.\n\n\n\nThe soldier was \n\nawarded a citation\n\n for stopping the deadly attack.\n\n