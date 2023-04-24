\nAn investigation has been opened after a student at a Charlotte, North Carolina high school was photographed dressed in a KKK hood making a Nazi salute in a classroom.\n\n\n\n“We are disgusted to see a student from Lake Norman High school in the Charlotte, NC area photographed in a graduation gown wearing a KKK hood and throwing up a Nazi salute,” StopAntisemitism tweeted.\n\n\n\nThe advocacy group also posted photos of the incident that occurred at Lake Norman High School.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“If this student is in fact a senior, should he have his diploma revoked? We'd love to hear your thoughts!” they added.\n\n\n\nA parent told \nWCNC Charlotte\n that they received a voicemail from Lake Norman High School informing them about the incident and stating that it is currently under investigation.\n\n\n\nThe message from the school’s assistant principal included a statement that "Lake Norman High School and the Iredell-Statesville Schools do not condone this unacceptable act of discrimination.”\n\n\n\nCalling for information from parents regarding the photo, it also said: “Racial harassment, discrimination, hate speech, or degradation of any kind will not be tolerated and does not represent our high school or our school district. Acts such as this are a disgrace to our community, and those involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent."\n\n\n\nThe incident came less than six months after a North Carolina high school student \nhacked his school’s intercom\n, yelling ‘Heil Hitler.’\n\n\n\nThe student in that incident, which occurred in December and also included a threat against President Joe Biden, was later identified and was given “appropriate disciplinary action.”\n\n