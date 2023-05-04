\nJudea and Samaria Division Commander Brigadier General Avi Bluth awarded a commendation to Lt. A., who served as a deputy company commander in the Rescue and Training Brigade and neutralized the terrorist who carried out a \nramming attack\n at the Bell checkpoint in November.\n\n\n\nThe commendation was awarded during the Judea and Samaria Division Commander's commendable soldiers ceremony on Wednesday in Ariel.\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\nOn November 2nd, 2022, a terrorist drove to the Maccabim checkpoint outside of Modiin and rammed Lt. A. After ramming the victim, the terrorist exited the vehicle and attempted to hack the soldier with an axe before being shot and killed by the injured IDF officer.\n\n\n\nThe commendation award was authorized by the head of Central Command.\n\n\n\nJudea and Samaria Division Commander Brigadier General Avi Bluth stated: "Despite his severe injury, Lt. A. displayed outstanding resourcefulness and bravery when he cocked his weapon and neutralized the terrorist. With these actions, he prevented harm to the soldiers in the post. His work in the complex situation he ran into showed the determination and professionality expected from the soldiers of the IDF. The officer was composed and exact while displaying determination by protecting his soldiers and the citizens of the state of Israel."\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nAttempted terrorist ramming, stabbing attack foiled in Samaria\n \n\n\n\n\nMan injured in ramming attack still in serious condition\n \n\n\nEyewitness: I saw the car throw 5 people in the air\n \n\n\n\n\n'Israel was acquired through many trials and tribulations'\n \n\n\n\n\n