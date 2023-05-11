\nIsraeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife held an official visit to Binyamin Regional Council, accompanied by council Governor Israel Ganz.\n\n\n\n“Our forefathers were here in Binyamin and put down roots in the heart of the Land of Israel,” said Herzog.\n\n\n\nHerzog and his wife Michal came on a special visit Wednesday to Binyamin Regional Council, as guests of Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz and his wife Tehilla.\n\n\n\nPresident Herzog started the visit at the council building in Sha'ar Binyamin, where he met with council employees and held a discussion with representatives of the leadership of Binyamin towns, including rabbis, mayors, council members and department heads. Among the topics discussed were the challenges connected with the continued development of the region.\n\n\n\nThe President praised the participants and called on them to continue all their good work in this glorious part of Israel.\n\n\n\nIn his speech at the Binyamin Council building, President Herzog said, “We are excited to be here and to see this amazing region. Our forefathers were in this area and put down roots in the heart of the Land of Israel. We are happy to have this opportunity to see this region, its towns and its wonderful, creative and industrious residents, and we have come to see Binyamin’s impressive achievements. I congratulate my friend, Regional Council head Israel Ganz. I also send my encouragement to our brothers and sisters in the south of the country.”\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nPresident Herzog to keep Sabbath during King Charles' coronation\n \n\n\n'Israel's relationship with the United States runs in our DNA'\n \n\n\n'We must restrain our remarks and show responsibility'\n \n\n\n'I will do everything in my power to strengthen Jewish unity'\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n“Binyamin is happy and proud to welcome Israel’s President and his wife,” said Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz. “This visit attests to the central position of Binyamin and the towns in Judea and Samaria. Thanks to the Jewish heritage here and the human capital in these towns, Binyamin is growing and developing.”\n\n\n\n“We thank the President for coming to visit and to encourage us to continue developing this precious region that is home to Jews of all types, in the heart of the Land of Israel and is an inseparable part of the State of Israel. I also send my encouragement and prayers for the safety of the residents of Israel’s south.”\n\n\n\nThe visit continued in the town of Ofra, where President Herzog met with local high school students and members of the Lev Binyamin youth movement, which mentors and assists special needs youth and young adults. President Herzog praised the integration in the community and the activities of the community and the region in integrating special needs individuals in the schools and workplaces.\n\n\n\nNext, at the Ancient Shiloh heritage site, the President and his wife were excited to see the Tabernacle multimedia presentation and go on a guided tour of the site. They planted a tree and learned about the latest artifacts found in the archeological excavations. President Herzog and his wife had lunch in Shiloh, with Ganz and some of the founding residents of the Binyamin towns.\n\n\n\nPresident Herzog concluded his visit at Kida, where he was greeted by the local children at the new synagogue, built in memory of Special Forces commando Noam Raz, who had lived there. The President recited a Prayer for the Welfare of the State of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces.\n\n