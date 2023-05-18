\nTen pipe bombs were discovered hidden in two separate locations in the central city of Ramle, and a suspect was detained for interrogation.\n\n\n\nThe explosives were discovered Monday night by Israel Police, during an operational activity aimed at fighting the Arabs' illegal weapons market in Israel.\n\n\n\nA police sapper neutralized the explosives and took them to be destroyed.\n\n\n\nOne suspect was taken to the police station for interrogation.\n\n\n\nAlso on Monday in Ramle, \na group of Arabs attacked Jews\n, sending one of the victims to the hospital.\n\n