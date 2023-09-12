The 26-part series, produced in Syria, shows actors, dressed mostly in black Hassidic-looking garb, plotting and scheming to steal lands and murder Arabs. The first chapter shows the patriarch of the Rothschild family "dividing up" the various nations for his sons to rule. \n\r\n\n\r\nThe United States complained to the governments of Lebanon and Syria, as it did last year to the Egyptian government when a similar series played there, but to no avail. The State Department explained that the documentary is objectionable because it incorporates elements of the "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion," an infamous 19th-century anti-Semitic forgery. \n\r\n\n\r\nThe promotional literature for the series says that it "shows us how Jews don't refrain from... committing the worst crimes against all those, Jews or non-Jews, who stand in the way of the Jewish dream and their project." The Simon Wiesenthal Center said the airing of the program was "yet another chapter in the campaign to de-legitimize Jews," and fears that it is meant to stoke hatred toward Jews among its viewers.\n\r\n