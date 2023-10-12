\nB’nai Brith Canada on Wednesday condemned two brazen incidents of anti-Semitic vandalism in the North York district of Toronto over the Passover holiday.\n\n\n\nOn Wednesday, the fourth day of Passover, B’nai Brith was made aware of graffiti on the side of a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) entrance in the Yonge and Finch area.\n\n\n\nThe graffiti uses the hashtag “#NoIHRA,” along with a hammer-and-sickle and the letters RSM. TTC staff have since indicated their intention to remove the graffiti.\n\n\n\n The RSM, or Revolutionary Student Movement, is a Marxist-Leninist-Maoist group active at the University of Toronto and other Canadian universities. “IHRA” is a reference to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of anti-Semitism, which has been adopted by 30 countries, including \nCanada\n, along with the Provinces of \nOntario\n and \nNew Brunswick\n, and \nmany Canadian municipalities\n.\n\n\n\nB’nai Brith also condemned \nthe vandalism at a TTC bus shelter\n at Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue, also in North York, with a sign reading, “Isreal’s (sic) Killing Children Again.” That incident occurred on the eve of Passover.\n\n\n\nThe sign was removed after being flagged by the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre.\n\n\n\nBoth incidents are under investigation by the Toronto Police Service.\n\n\n\n“This incident is an unfortunate reminder that anti-Semitism exists not only on the far-right, but also the far-left,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “The Canadian Jewish community will not be intimidated by thugs and vandals, but will instead continue upholding our right to be free from discrimination, with the IHRA Definition as an important component.”\n\n\n\nAnti-Semitic incidents \nhave been on the rise\n in Canada in recent years. In 2019, the League for Human Rights, part of B’nai Brith Canada, recorded 2,207 anti-Semitic incidents.\n\n\n\nOn Tuesday, Statistics Canada \nreleased its annual survey\n of police-reported hate crimes which found that Jews have remained by far the most targeted religious group for hate crimes in Canada.\n\n\n\nThe Statistics Canada report found that there were 1,946 police-reported hate crimes in Canada in 2019, up 7 percent from a year earlier.\n\n