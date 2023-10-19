\nAs the deadline to an agreement about Iran's nuclear program approaches, Iran claims the failed negotiations and \nwide gaps\n between the two sides is the fault of "pressure from the Zionists." \n\n\n\nIranian Army Chief of Staff, Hassan Firuzabadi said Saturday night, that even before talks began in Geneva, Switzerland, an agreement was thwarted - by Israel and United States Republicans. \n\n\n\nThe senior official blamed midterm US elections, in which Republicans won a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, explaining that the Jewish lobby has a greater influence on the Republican Party, than the Democratic Party. \n\n\n\nBecause of the difficulties in the negotiations, several media outlets have reported that the six world powers intend to extend the November 24 deadline. Iran, for its part, claims they have not yet received an offer for extension. \n\n\n\n\nInstead, \n\nFiruzabadi looked backward to proclaim that in the previous round of talks, held in Oman, they were "\n\nvery \n\nclose to\n\n \n\nan agreement\n\n, \n\nbut\n\n \n\nwhat\n\n \n\nthe Americans\n\n actually said were \n\nthe words\n\n \n\nof\n\n \n\nthe Zionists."\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFiruzabadi \ncontinued by saying that "all the talks which lasted for a long year and cost money were complicated because of the political event that occurred in the United States."\n\n\n\nAccording to him, it is doubtful the United States will do right by Iran, when "the Zionist pay money to bring the Republicans to power, and then they refuse to understand what the Republic of Iran says." \n\n\n\nIran's Foreign Ministry also rejected claims that Kerry that introduced a more flexible stance toward Iran and has submitted a new proposal to the agreement: "There were many talks and extensive discussion, but no new ideas or suggestions were presented that I can bring back with me to Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister \nMohammed Javad Zarif \n said. \n\n\n\nDespite the blame game, the main reason for the negotiations failure remains tied to two key issues\n: \n\nenrichment\n\n - a process that renders uranium suitable for energy uses but also, at high purities, for a weapon; and the pace of the lifting of sanctions.\n\n\n\n\nIran wants to massively ramp up the number of enrichment centrifuges - in order, it claims, to make fuel for a fleet of future reactors - while the West wants them dramatically reduced from 19,000 to 4,500. \nThe six powers fear Iran being able to produce a nuclear bomb within a short period of time. \n\n\n\n\nAdditionally, Iran demands a rapid removal of economic sanctions, while the West favors a slow suspension of sanctions and a gradual cancellation dependent on the degree of Iran's cooperation. \n\n\n\nYet another issue is the dispute about the time length of a diplomatic deal. While the six powers require that an agreement between the two parties will last 20 years, Iran insists on a much shorted time scheme. \n\n\n\n\n\n