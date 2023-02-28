צעיר כבן 20 נפצע באורח קשה ושני צעירים אחרים נפגעו באורח בינוני באירוע אלימות בג'סר א-זרקא.

צוותים של מד"א טיפלו בפצועים ופינו אותם לבית החולים הלל יפה בחדרה.