פיגוע ירי בוצע הלילה לעבר כלי רכב ישראלי בכיכר אדם שבחטיבת בנימין.

כוחות צה"ל זיהו פגיעות ברכב ואף איתרו תרמילים. אין נפגעים. הכוחות סורקים אחר החשודים.