\nIslamic State (ISIS) jihadists on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, Iraqi military officials said.\n\n\n\nIn 2014, the jihadist group's leader chose the mosque to announce the formation of ISIS' so-called "caliphate".\n\n\n\nIraqi forces were around 50 meters of the mosque, which is situated in the heart of Mosul’s Old City, when ISIS jihadists detonated the mosque, according to a senior Iraqi military official quoted by \nFrance 24\n.\n\n\n\nThe mosque’s iconic leaning minaret, al-Hadba, was also destroyed, the report said.\n\n\n\n"Daesh committed another historical crime by blowing up the Nuri mosque and the Hadba" minaret, Staff Lieutenant General Abdulamir Yarallah, the overall commander of the Mosul offensive, said in a statement, using the Arabic acronym for the jihadist group.\n\n\n\nIt was from the Grand al-Nuri mosque that ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, \nannounced the so-called “caliphate”\n in July 2014. The mosque rapidly came to represent a symbol of the jihadist group’s power across swathes of Iraq and neighboring Syria.\n\n\n\nThe destruction of the iconic mosque sparked a propaganda war on Wednesday, with ISIS releasing a statement claiming that a U.S. airstrike – not the group's jihadists – destroyed the mosque.\n\n\n\nThe destruction of two of Mosul’s best-known landmarks came on the fourth day of an Iraqi offensive backed by the U.S.-led coalition on the Old City, where holdout jihadists are making a bloody last stand.\n\n\n\nThe fate of al-Baghdadi remains unknown. There have been several reports in recent months suggesting that he \n\n\nhad been injured\n\n\n or \n\n\neven killed\n\n\n, including \n\na claim by Russia\n\n\n \njust last week. None of those reports have been confirmed, however.\n\n