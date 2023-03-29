\nPrime Minister Naftali Bennett called French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday to congratulate him on his reelection.\n\n\n\nMacron was \nreelected\n in a runoff election last month against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen after no candidate won a clear majority in the first round of the election.\n\n\n\nPrime Minister Bennett thanked President Macron for his support for Israel\n in the face of terrorist attacks\n and for France's commitment to Israel's security.\n\n\n\nThe two leaders discussed the tightening of ties between Israel and France, and the strong bilateral relations between the countries in all fields. In addition, they discussed the security situation in the Middle East, in particular Iran's malign influence in the region, and discussed opportunities for cooperation between Israel and France as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine and its implications.\n\n\n\nWhile the discussion was cordial, Macron raised the issue of settlements with Bennett and said that he was concerned by Bennett's recent statements on the issue.\n\n\n\nPrime Minister Bennett and President Macron agreed to meet soon.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\n'Best meeting ever with Macron'\n \n\n\n'Deterrence against Iran and its proxies must be strengthened'\n \n\n\nMacron speaks to Netanyahu, urges restraint\n \n\n\n'The Kurds of France were targeted by a heinous attack'\n \n\n\n\n\n