The University of Vermont (UVM) has reached a settlement with the US Department of Education related to a complaint that the school did not do enough to investigate antisemitic discrimination against Jewish students.

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced on Monday that it had resolved its investigation into UVM's "failure to respond to antisemitic harassment."

OCR said in a statement that it identified concerns over the university's response to complaints it received of harassment against Jewish students and antisemitic vandalism. It noted that UVM's Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity (AAEO) office did not investigate any of the complaints it described as "serious allegations of harassment." It also criticized the university for delaying taking action, questioning why the steps it did take "were not designed to rectify concerns communicated to the university, including regarding the existence of a hostile environment."

The agency found that UVM's actions "may have discouraged students and staff from raising further concerns with the university or with participating in the OCR investigation."

"I am grateful for the University of Vermont's commitment to address antisemitic harassment that violates federal civil rights law," said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine Lhamon. "Everyone has a right to learn in an environment free from antisemitic harassment. We will be watching to be sure these students are safe."

In September 2022, the US Department of Education launched the investigation into allegations of antisemitic harassment at UVM after a group of Jewish students, who remained anonymous due to fears over their safety and being targeted on campus, alleged that even openly identifying as Jewish at the school could place them in danger. This included "online harassment against Jewish students by a teaching assistant," being kicked out of a support group for sexual assault victims, being barred from a book club, and the university's Hillel building being targeted with antisemitic vandalism.

The allegations were "vigorously denied" by UVM in a lengthy response that was denounced by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) who described being "deeply disappointed" that the university decided to speak for its Jewish students instead of listening to their concerns.

The complaints, which the university was accused of not investigating through its AAEO office, included allegations that a teaching assistant harassed Jewish students on social media, subtracting participation points for Jewish students, and writing "I hate ur vibe in general." The TA also allegedly celebrated antisemitic vandalism that occurred on campus and made an offensive reference to Kristallnacht.

In its statement, the OCR referred to multiple alleged incidents on campus, including Jewish students being excluded from student groups, and students throwing rocks at the campus Hillel office and student dorms.

Alyza Lewin, the president of the the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which was involved in filing the complaint with the OCR, told Fox News that it is too early to tell if the agreed upon changes will be put in place by UVM. She added that the OCR needs to ensure the university is following all steps laid out in the settlement.

"This is just the first step, right? The devil is in the details," she said. "And you know, we've yet to see whether the university will do more than just maybe, you know, say the right thing."