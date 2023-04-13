גבר בן 35 נפצע באורח אנוש בתאונת דרכים בקריית טבעון.

צוותי מד"א פינו אותו תוך ביצוע פעולות החייאה לבית החולים רמב"ם בחיפה.

פצוע נוסף מהתאונה שנפגע באורח בינוני פונה גם כן לבית חולים.