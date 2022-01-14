\n\n\n\n\n\nFormer Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel's enemies were misinterpreting the fierce controversy within Israel over the government's now-frozen judicial reform plans as weakness.\n\n\n\n"They view the current crisis as weakness. In fact, it's not weakness," Bennett declared during an interview with \nCNN\n today (Thursday).\n\n\n\n"Israel is the Jewish State. Jews are a nation of debate. That's in our bones. It';s a sign of strength. It's not a sign of weakness," he said.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\n'Ben Gvir secretly records police commanders'\n \n\n\n'Netanyahu brought the State of Israel into chaos'\n \n\n\nBennett meets UAE leader in Abu Dhabi\n \n\n\n'Cancel Gallant's dismissal, pause the reform'\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nBennett noted that there were fierce internal debates within Israel ahead of the 1967 Six-Day War, in which Israel would emerge with a clear victory over Egypt, Syria, and Jordan.\n\n\n\n"Israel is very strong, so I wouldn't recommend [that] any of our enemies try us out at this point," Bennett said.\n\n