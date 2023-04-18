מטפלת זרה מנפאל בת 38 נעצרה לאחר שתקפה קשיש בן 94 בו היא מטפלת.

במשטרה התקבל דיווח מעוברי אורח אשר הבחינו כי המטפלת חובטת בראשו של הקשיש ובועטת בכיסא גלגלים עליו יושב ברחוב יהודה הנשיא ברמת גן.