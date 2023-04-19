הבית הלבן הודיע כי אין בשלב זה תוכנית ממשלתית לפינוי אזרחים בסודן, מכיוון שהירי בקרבות בבירה חרטום נמשך למרות הסכם הפסקת אש.

דוברת הבית הלבן, קארין ז'אן-פייר, אמרה כי אזרחים אמריקנים במדינה צריכים להישאר בזמן הקרוב במקום מוגן.