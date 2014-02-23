משטרת מחוז ש"י חשפה מעבדת סמים גדולה בכפר עוג׳ה שבבקעת הירדן. שלושה חשודים ממרכז הארץ נעצרו והובאו לחקירה.

המעבדה שאותרה נבנתה במבנה תת קרקעי שגודלה מוערך בכ-700 מ"ר ופתח המוסלק בתוך מחסן שמוביל למנהרה תת קרקעית בעומק מספר מטרים.