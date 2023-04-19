מתנדבי יחידת החילוץ שומרון-בקעת הירדן הוקפצו לאזור העמק הנעלם לאחר הודעה מחדר המצב של משרד החינוך על אישה שחשה ברע במהלך טיול.

צוותי היחידה עושים את דרכם למקום ובמקביל הוקפץ מסוק מיחידת 669 של חיל האוויר.