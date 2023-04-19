\nTerrorists opened fire on a bus between Tapuah and Migdalim in Samaria this evening (Wednesday). No one was injured in the attack.\n\n\n\nSecurity forces are currently searching for the shooters.\n\n\n\nSamaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said in response to the attack: "I say clearly to the terrorists who shoot in the dead of night at a civilian bus on a main road, those terrorists from the Palestinian Authority - you will never break us."\n\n\n\n"The settlement in Samaria and all of Israel will develop even more, we are Jews, we believe in goodness, we will add more buildings, more roads and we will win," he added.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nWatch: Police helmet footage from arrest of Jerusalem shooter\n \n\n\n\n\n14-year-old to receive head surgery 6 months after being shot\n \n\n\nIsraeli forces capture terrorist behind Jerusalem shooting\n \n\n\nImprovement in condition of Shimon Hatzaddik shooting victim\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"I call on the government and demanding to change the security strategy, you cannot continue doing almost the same as the previous government on the security level, we must restore the checkpoints throughout Judea and Samaria tonight, we must launch an operation against the terrorist infrastructures, this is the only way we will stop the attacks, we cannot give up the security of the residents," Dagan said.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n