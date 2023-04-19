\nThe Jerusalem District Court has accepted the position of the Prosecutor's Office and on Wednesday sentenced terrorist Sanad Torman to thirty years in prison.\n\n\n\nTorman was convicted of carrying out an act of terror and attempted murder of Golani soldiers.\n\n\n\nIn addition to the 30 years, he has been sentenced to a year of probation, and ordered to pay compensation to every one of the soldiers who he harmed.\n\n\n\nThe Prosecutor's Office had requested that Torman receive 30 years in prison, reflecting the severity of his crime.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nJerusalem bus stops to be fortified after deadly ramming attack\n \n\n\nSuspected ramming attack in Be'er Sheva\n \n\n\n\n\nArab rams into armored post at Samaria crossing\n \n\n\nMeretz chair slams punishment for terrorists' families\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nAccording to the indictment, in June 2020 Golani Brigade soldiers visited Jerusalem for the purpose of participating in a swearing-in ceremony at the Western Wall. As 38 soldiers walked towards their destination, Torman traveled in his vehicle and noticed a group of soldiers, which made him angry.\n\n\n\nAt one point, while he drove, Torman began saying verses from the Quran. When he noticed soldiers standing on the sidewalk, he decided to carry out a ramming attack for the purpose of causing as many soldiers to die as possible.\n\n\n\nIn order to accomplish this, he neared them and then pressed the gas pedal to speed up, aiming his vehicle at the soldiers standing on the sidewalk. Torman then drove onto the sidewalk and very forcefully rammed the soldiers who were standing there at the time.\n\n\n\nHe then continued driving towards the soldiers, hitting some of them and throwing them to the ground, as his vehicle dragged two soldiers as it drove. He hit the gas pedal to increase the speed of travel and continued traveling, as he drove over two soldiers who were lying on the ground. Torman then escaped the scene to his family's Hebron home, where he hid.\n\n\n\nAs a result of his actions, 12 soldiers suffered varying degrees of injury, and were evacuated to hospitals for treatment.\n\n\n\nAccording to the Prosecutor's Office, Torman's behavior and the testimonies of the soldiers and civilians who witnessed it, as well as the circumstances of the event, show that this was an intentional act intended to cause the deaths of the soldiers, and not a traffic accident, as Torman himself claimed.\n\n