ספינת החלל הענקית סטארשיפ של חברת SpaceX שוגרה מבסיס החלל בטקסס, אך כשל בשלבי הטיסה הראשונים, כשתי דקות לאחר השיגור, הביא לסיום המשימה ושבריה נפלו לים.