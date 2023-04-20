\n\n\n\n\nThe identities of the five-man Islamic Jihad terror cell \ndirected by Iran\n that fired four rockets at northern Israel last Thursday was released on Sunday, showing they were Palestinian Arabs living outside Damascus in a stronghold of the terror group, and a key hub for Iran.\n\n\n\nThe cell fired two rockets at the Golan Heights and two at the Upper Galilee, where the explosions set off two fires.\n\n\n\nIsrael responded by striking several Syrian army targets, before \neliminating the five-man cell\n as it drove in a vehicle ten to 15 kilometers from the border; Islamic Jihad \nthreatened more rocket attacks\n in response.\n\n\n\n\nChannel 10\n published the identities of the terrorists, naming them as Mohammed Taysir Shahada, Yussuf Fathi al-Hatib, Abdo Hishan, Mohammed Hishan and Giyat Abu Aesha.\n\n\n\nTwo of the five were members of the same family, and all five were taken out in an airstrike near the town of Al-Qom in the Syrian Golan Heights.\n\n\n\nAll of the members of the cell were Palestinian Arabs, and members of the Islamic Jihad branch in Syria. They were also all residents of Al-Wadafin, a "refugee camp" to the northeast of Damascus that was inhabited by Palestinian Arabs who left Israel during the 1948 War of Independence, and later by those coming from the Golan Heights after it was liberated in the 1967 Six Day War.\n\n\n\nState-run Syrian TV claimed that the vehicle struck by the IDF was a civilian car belonging to residents of Quneitra.\n\n\n\nHowever, a check of the license plate which bore the number 494882 reveals that it belonged to the Damascus region, which is known as the center of Islamic Jihad's activities in the country as well as a command center for Iran's partnership with Syrian intelligence, reports \nChannel 10\n.\n\n\n\nIsrael revealed that the missile "attack was carried out by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, \nordered directly by the Iranian terrorist\n Said Izadhi of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards."\n\n\n\nThe Syrian army and the Iran-proxy terror group Hezbollah raised their alert levels on Saturday, particularly in the area along the border with Israel.\n\n\n\nAccording to Syrian reports, Syrian troops fired at an Israeli fighter jet that flew over Quneitra last Friday, around the time that the terror cell was taken out.\n\n