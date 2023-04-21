במהלך סיור שגרתי סמוך לכפר אום דיוף שבחטיבת עציון זיהו כוחות צה"ל חשוד שהשליך שקית. הלוחמים החלו במרדף אחריו ותפסו את החשוד.

בשקית נמצא אקדח. החשוד והאקדח שנתפסו הועברו להמשך חקירת כוחות הביטחון