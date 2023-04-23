\n\n\n\n\nIran's Top Military Aide to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spouted several unusual conspiracy theories on Tuesday, as he accused the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist terrorists of defending Israel.\n\n\n\nMaj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, who previously was the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), told the Iranian \nMehr News Agency\n that the creation of ISIS was meant to divide Muslims and "ensure Israel's security."\n\n\n\nThe outlandish claim is made all the more bizarre by the fact that ISIS's Sinai Province last Friday \nfired three Grad rockets\n at southern Israel. The terrorist organization also\n took part in Hamas's terror war\n against Israel last summer.\n\n\n\nPerhaps explaining Safavi's verbal attack, ISIS has also been clashing against Hamas which Iran backs, and as a Sunni jihadist group is the sworn enemy of the Shi'ite state of Iran. Just recently ISIS \nthreatened to topple Hamas\n - as well as the "Jewish state," putting a major crimp in Safavi's conspiracy theory.\n\n\n\nIronically Safavi's claims echo those made by \nFaiz Abu Shamala, a journalist affiliated with Hamas, who on Sunday claimed\n Israel sent ISIS to destroy Hamas.\n\n\n\n\n\nSafavi also unleashed his vitriol on Iran's Sunni rival Saudi Arabia, accusing it of trying to divide the Muslim world by taking action in Yemen.\n\n\n\nThere, Iran-backed Shi'ite Houthi rebels in recent months overthrew the government and held a bloody coup to try and seize the entire country; in the ensuing fierce fight the Saudis have been leading an Arab coalition in airstrikes to push back the Houthis.\n\n\n\nBut according to Safavi it was Saudi Arabia, and not Iran through its Shi'ite proxy, that was stirring up conflict.\n\n\n\nHe accusing the Saudis as being a main cause of insecurity in the region, and criticized Saudi Arabia for taking action in Yemen, saying the moves were meant to "create division" among Muslims and "secure the position of Israel in the region."\n\n\n\nSafavi claimed that Iran has "always sought to preserve stability and collective unity among regional countries."\n\n\n\nIran has created great instability and been accused of creating a regional hegemony through its terror proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, Shi'ite militias in Iraq, as well as the deployment of Hezbollah and Iranian soldiers in Syria to prop up President Bashar al-Assad.\n\n