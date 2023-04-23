גבר בן 45 נפצע באורח בינוני ככל הנראה במהלך ריב חמולות ברחוב היצירה באיזור התעשייה עטרות.

חובשים ופראמדיקים של מד"א פינו אותו לבית החולים שערי צדק עם פציעה חודרת.