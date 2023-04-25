\nIn the wake of "\nconclusive" suspicions of hijacking\n in the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which\n vanished without a trace\n along with its 239 passengers last Saturday, Israel has decided to tighten its security measures for foreign aircraft entering Israeli airspace.\n\n\n\nSecurity and airport officials discussed the changing security situation in light of the disappearance, and eventually decided to change regulations for foreign aircraft, which now will be required to identify themselves well before entering Israeli airspace, reports \nChannel 2\n.\n\n\n\nA list of similar procedures tightening security were decided by the officials, but due to security reasons the list has not been made public.\n\n\n\nSpeculations over the fate of the missing plane deepened Sunday after it was revealed that\n the pilot\n, Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, was a "fanatical" supporter of Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who was jailed for homosexuality mere hours before the plane's disappearance, reports the \nDaily Mail\n.\n\n\n\nFurther, Shah's wife and three children reportedly moved out of the family home the day before the flight for reasons as yet unknown. It is now suspected that the disappearance may have been an anti-government protest by the pilot.\n\n\n\nAnother line of suspicions was revealed Sunday, after a British court heard testimony from Al Qaeda turncoat \nSajid Badat\n that terrorists had been planning a "\n9/11 style" attack\n for weeks.\n\n\n\nAccording to Badat, four to five Malaysian Islamist terrorists were planning to use a shoe bomb to blow open the cockpit door and take control of the plane. Badat had already met with the group, which reportedly included a pilot, in Afghanistan, and given them a bomb to use during the flight.\n\n\n\nMalaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Saturday said the fact the plane doubled back and turned off its communications "is consistent with someone acting deliberately from inside the plane."\n\n