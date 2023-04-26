רוסיה הודיעה כי שני מטוסי קרב רוסיים, מפציצים נושאי טילים אסטרטגיים, השלימו טיסה של יותר מ-14 מעל שטח נורבגיה ובאזור מים נייטרליים.

עוד נמסר כי המטוסים תרגלו תדלוקי לילה ויום.