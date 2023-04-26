\nThe terrorist Osama Almansrah, a member of the Fatah terror organization, was released from Israeli overnight (Wednesday) after serving a 17-year sentence for carrying out terror attacks.\n\n\n\nDespite his release being delayed to the middle of the night to avoid celebrations, hundreds of residents of Bnei Na'im in the southern Hebron hills welcomed the terrorist in a special complex built for the occasion, with music and a large parade that was accompanied by non-stop gunfire. \n\n\n\nIn footage from the celebrations, the freed terrorist can be seen shooting several times, surrounded by his supporters.\n\n\n\nNational Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered the terrorist to be released late at night to disrupt the planned celebrations.\n\n\n\nIsraelis living near the village feared a major welcome celebration, which generally include processions of vehicles driving dangerously on local roads and gunfire into the air that could quickly turn in the direction of the Jewish villages and drivers as well.\n\n\n\nThe residents turned to Ben-Gvir and requested his involvement. The Israeli Prisons Service vehicle was already waiting for the terrorist outside the Ktziot prison, but the minister delayed the terrorist's release to later that night to reduce the celebrations that were planned in the village.\n\n\n\nBnei Na'im is located in Area A, under IDF jurisdiction, and therefore police may not enter it to prevent celebrations. Ben-Gvir ordered Yehuda region police to secure the route between the checkpoint and the village to ensure that traffic flows and that there were no flags or signs of incitement. \n\n\n\nA notice sent to residents on Wednesday morning stated: "Due to the welcoming celebration planned for a freed prisoner in Bnei Na'im this afternoon, it is expected that there will be sounds of gunfire from neighboring communities. In addition, there may be gatherings and traffic on the roads near the checkpoint or Bnei Na'im from 4:00 PM."\n\n\n\nAfter receiving the notice, the residents were furious that the IDF and police did not intend to stop the celebrations or gunfire. As mentioned, by order of Minister Ben-Gvir, the release was delayed to the late night hours, and the police prevented a victory parade to the best of their abilities. \n\n