גבר כבן 40 נפצע באורח בינוני בהתהפכות טרקטורון בחצר בניין מגורים ברחוב קרן היסוד באשקלון.

צוות מד"א טיפל בפצוע ופינה אותו לבית החולים ברזילי בעיר.