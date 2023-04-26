שלושה בני אדם נפצעו, שניים באורח קשה ואחד באורח בינוני בפיצוץ בלון גז בחנות בשועפט. הם הובאו לחבירה עם צוותי מד"א במחסום סמוך.

הפצועים פונו לבית החולים הדסה עין כרם בירושלים.