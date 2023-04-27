בהערכת מצב שקיים מפקד מרחב נגב תת-ניצב נחשון נגלר בזירת הרצח הלילה בערערה שבנגב, הוא החליט להטיל את החקירה על תחנת משטרת ערוער.

חוקרי מז"פ נמצאים במקום ואוספים ראיות וממצאים. נמשכות הסריקות אחר חשודים במעשה.