שלושה טייסים אמריקנים נהרגו בהתרסקות מסוקים צבאיים באלסקה. כך דווח בעיתון "וושינגטון פוסט".

המסוקים, ועליהם ארבעה חברי צוות, התרסקו במהלך טיסת אימון. צבא ארה"ב אמר כי האירוע נמצא בחקירה.