שר הכלכלה והתעשייה, ניר ברקת תוקף בוועדת הכספים את רשות מקרקעי ישראל, "אני אומר לקואליציה ולאופוזיציה- חייבים לפרק את רמ"י.

הם לא מבינים בתכנון ומתנהלים היום כמו סוחרי נדל"ן. זו מכה של כל ממשלות ישראל אחורה".