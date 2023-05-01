\nIsrael has detained a 13-year-old Arab over possession of a gun and two cartridge clips at a boarding school in Jerusalem, police said Sunday.\n\n\n\n"The police carried out a search in the room of a Palestinian minor aged 13 and a half years old living at a boarding school," the police said in a statement.\n\n\n\nA court has extended the period of his detention, it said, without providing further details.\n\n\n\nIsraeli lawmakers last week approved a bill allowing authorities to jail terrorists as young as 12 if convicted of "serious crimes" including murder and attempted murder.\n\n\n\nThe law was passed following the \nrecent release\n of several terrorists involved in violent attacks on Israelis.\n\n\n\nIn 2015 two terrorists, aged 11 and 14, \nstabbed a security guard\n on the Jerusalem light rail.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAFP contributed to this report\n\n\n