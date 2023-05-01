גבר כבן 25 נפצע באורח קשה בפיצוץ רכב בזמן נסיעה ברחוב קרן קיימת לישראל בקרית ביאליק. חובשים ופראמדיקים של מד"א מעניקים טיפול רפואי ומפנים את הפצוע לבי"ח רמב"ם בחיפה.