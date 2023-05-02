\n\n\n\n\n\nPolice released helmet footage from one of the officers who was involved in the capture of the terrorist who \nshot two Jewish men\n in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Shimon Hatzaddik.\n\n\n\nThe terrorist was arrested during a predawn raid in Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria this morning (Wednesday), nearly a day after he committed the attack. He was identified as a teenager from the Askar refugee camp on the outskirts of Shechem (Nablus).\n\n\n\nThe two victims, Breslov Hasidim, were moderately wounded in the attack and are currently in light condition.\n\n