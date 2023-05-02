\nIn accordance with the assessment of the security situation and the guidance of Israel's political echelon, a general closure of border crossings will be imposed on the Judea and Samaria region and the crossings in the Gaza Strip will be starting tomorrow (Monday) from 17:00 until next Wednesday at 23:59.\n\n The opening of the crossings and the lifting of the closure will be carried out subject to the assessment of the situation and in accordance with the normal opening hours.\n\n During the closure, the commercial crossings will remain open and passage will be allowed in humanitarian and exceptional cases, subject to the approval of the coordinator of government operations in the territories.\n