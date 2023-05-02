\nSenator Tim Scott (R-SC) on Sunday teased an announcement for May 22, widely speculated to be the official launch of his presidential campaign.\n\n\n\n“On May the 22nd in North Charleston, South Carolina, it is time to make the final step,” Scott told supporters in Charleston, according to \nThe Hill\n.\n\n\n\n“Please tell your friends, be in attendance. North Charleston – more details coming your way. We will have a major announcement and you’re going to want to be there,” he added.\n\n\n\nThe development comes less than a week after Scott told \nFox News\n during an interview that he hoped “to have a decision on whether to run by the end of May.”\n\n\n\nMay 22 is presumed to be the day he makes his official announcement that he’s running for president in the GOP primary.\n\n\n\nShould he announce his candidacy, Scott would be joining \nformer President Donald Trump\n, former US Ambassador to the UN \nNikki Haley\n, former Arkansas Gov. \nAsa Hutchinson\n and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who have already announced their candidacy.\n\n\n\nOthers are expected to join as well, most notably Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. \nNBC News\n reported this past week that DeSantis \nis poised to jump\n into the presidential fray as soon as mid-May.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nJewish NY state senator files to run against Rep. George Santos\n \n\n\n'I'm under assault because we're winning in the polls'\n \n\n\n'Crooked Joe Biden is a threat to democracy'\n \n\n\n\n\nDeSantis to announce presidential bid in mid-May\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nFormer Vice President Mike Pence \nhas said\n he will make a decision “by the spring” about whether to seek the presidency in 2024. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu are among the Republicans who are widely speculated to be launching a White House bid but have not yet entered. \n\n\n\nFormer Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was also mentioned as a possible contender, but \nhe officially announced\n recently that he has decided not to run.\n\n\n\n\n\n