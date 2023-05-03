\nA 16-year-old boy was admitted to Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot with respiratory failure after smoking an electronic cigarette.\n\n\n\nThe teen has been placed on a ventilator with suspected damage to his lungs.\n\n\n\nTwo weeks ago, another 16-year-old boy Medan Keller passed away after suffering lung failure after smoking an electronic cigarette.\n\n\n\nFollowing Keller's death, the Health Ministry decided to launch an NIS 1.5 million highlighting the dangers of e-cigarettes.\n\n\n\nThe campaign is focused on comprehensive education for both parents and teens. The initiative will include activities by social media influencers in coordination with the Education Ministry, parents' leadership, the National Council of Students, and others.\n\n\n\nIn addition, the Knsset's Special Committee for the Rights of the Child and the Special Committee for Combatting Drug and Alcohol Abuse will recommend administrative punishment for those who sell or market e-cigarettes and tobacco products to children, youth, and young people up to age 21.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nAustralia to ban recreational vape\n \n\n\n'Those marketing cigarettes are criminals'\n \n\n\n'E-cigarette manufacturers intentionally target children'\n \n\n\nFollowing teen's death: First campaign against e-cigarettes\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe Israel Cancer Association for Children, Youth, and Soldiers said following Keller's death: "The use of electronic cigarettes is a worrying phenomenon that has become widespread among children and teenagers in Israel, and it is important that all parents and policymakers in Israel know the scientific truth behind the dangerous product which causes physical and mental dependence."\n\n\n\n"Policymakers must act with determination and combine the forces of uncompromising legislation, vigorous enforcement and extensive outreach activities of all bodies together with the Ministry of Health, in order to eradicate the use of electronic cigarettes and other smoking products in Israel. It must be remembered that electronic cigarettes are a relatively new product and all the health damages caused in the long term have not yet been revealed.\n\n\n\n"At the same time, there are already scientific studies that have revealed an increased risk of asthma, attention and concentration disorders, headaches, impulsive behavior, emotional instability, depression, anxiety, coughing, nausea and vomiting. In addition, studies have also found a link to heart attacks and high blood pressure," said the Cancer Society.\n\n