ארבעה תושבי הישוב תל שבע, בשנות ה-20 לחייהם, נעצרו בחשד למעורבות בקטטה שפרצה היום היום בישוב תל שבע בנגב וברצח גבר בן 26. שני מעורבים נוספים באירוע נפצעו באורח קשה ובינוני.