רוכב אופנוע כבן 25 נפגע באורח בינוני מרכב בדרך יפו בחיפה.

צוותי מד"א טיפלו בו ובנהג הרכב שנפצע באורח קל ופינו אותם לבתי החולים רמב"ם ובני ציון בעיר.