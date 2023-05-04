בני אדם מוכנים לתת מכל הלב, בתנאי שלאחר מכן הם מסיימים עם זה. בא להם, אחרי שהם תרמו בשמחה, להישאר לבד עם עצמם ועם הכסף שלהם. אבל אלוקים רוצה אחרת. צפו בדקה על פרשת 'אמור'לכתבה המלאה